Vyacheslav Buteyets News: On playoff roster

Buteyets has been recalled from ECHL Tulsa by the Ducks, Derek Lee of The Hockey News reports Sunday.

Buteyets will serve as the emergency third goaltender for the Ducks behind Lukas Dostal and Ville Husso. With ECHL Tulsa, the 23-year-old went 18-19-5 with a 3.11 AA and a .908 save percentage on the season. He did make one appearance in relief at the NHL level earlier this season, stopping 10 of 13 shots on Dec 3 against the Mammoth.