Walker Duehr News: Elevated from minors
Duehr was recalled from AHL Manitoba on Tuesday.
Duehr has not appeared in a game with the Jets this season. He signed a one-year, two-way deal with the club in July. The 28-year-old winger has played well with the Moose this season, generating 12 goals, 14 helpers and a plus-12 rating over 39 appearances.
