Walker Duehr headshot

Walker Duehr News: Elevated from minors

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 17, 2026

Duehr was recalled from AHL Manitoba on Tuesday.

Duehr has not appeared in a game with the Jets this season. He signed a one-year, two-way deal with the club in July. The 28-year-old winger has played well with the Moose this season, generating 12 goals, 14 helpers and a plus-12 rating over 39 appearances.

Walker Duehr
Winnipeg Jets
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Walker Duehr See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Walker Duehr See More
NHL 2024-25 Season Preview: Pacific Division
NHL
NHL 2024-25 Season Preview: Pacific Division
Author Image
Shawn Hutchinson
September 30, 2024
Hutch's Hockey: Orcas Rising
NHL
Hutch's Hockey: Orcas Rising
Author Image
Shawn Hutchinson
November 20, 2023
Hutch's Hockey: Trade Deadline Recap
NHL
Hutch's Hockey: Trade Deadline Recap
Author Image
Shawn Hutchinson
March 6, 2023