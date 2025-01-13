Fantasy Hockey
Walker Duehr headshot

Walker Duehr News: Expected to play

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on January 13, 2025

Duehr (undisclosed) will play against Chicago on Monday, Derek Wills of Sportsnet 960 The Fan reports.

Duehr won't miss additional action after leaving Saturday's 2-1 win over the Kings in the third period. He has registered one assist, six shots on goal, nine blocked shots and 23 hits in 13 appearances this season. Calgary's only lineup change will be Rory Kerins replacing Andrei Kuzmenko for the former's NHL debut.

Walker Duehr
Calgary Flames
