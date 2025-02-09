Walker Duehr News: Gets back in goal column

Duehr scored a goal and went minus-2 in Saturday's 8-3 loss to the Stars.

This goal was Duehr's first since he scored in his Sharks debut Jan. 23 versus the Predators. The 27-year-old has carved out a fourth-line role since he was claimed off waivers from the Flames, and he's yet to be a healthy scratch with his new team. Duehr has a total of three points, 15 shots on net, 46 hits, 15 blocked shots and a minus-10 rating over 23 appearances this season, a level of offense that's unlikely to help in most fantasy formats.