Walker Duehr News: Hits waivers

Duehr was placed on waivers Monday, Elliotte Friedman of Sportsnet reports.

Duehr has two goals, six shots on net, three blocked shots and 21 hits in eight appearances with the Sharks since being claimed off waivers from the Flames on Jan. 22. If Calgary is the lone team to put in a claim for the 27-year-old forward, he could report directly to the club's minor-league affiliate. Should Duehr clear waivers, he will probably head to AHL San Jose.