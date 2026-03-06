Walker Duehr News: Sent down Friday
Duehr was loaned to AHL Manitoba on Friday.
Duehr was called up by Winnipeg during the Olympic break, and he made three appearances with the Jets following the layoff. He was held without a point while recording 10 hits and two blocked shots, and he should have more consistent opportunities to contribute in the minors.
