Warren Foegele News: Adds insurance tally

Foegele scored a goal on three shots and blocked two shots in Thursday's 5-1 win over the Canucks.

Foegele ended a five-game goal drought with an insurance tally in the third period. The middle-six winger racked up 11 points over 11 outings in December, but his offense has gone quiet in January. He's now at 12 goals, 12 assists, 95 shots on net, 36 hits and a plus-19 rating through 42 appearances this season, giving him modest fantasy appeal in deeper formats.