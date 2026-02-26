Warren Foegele headshot

Warren Foegele News: Deposits goal in blowout loss

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 26, 2026

Foegele scored a goal on four shots in Thursday's 8-1 loss to the Oilers.

Foegele got a revenge goal against his former team, but his current squad couldn't muster anything else. This tally ended a nine-game point drought for Foegele, who was also scratched five times during the slump, including four straight right before the Olympic break. Injuries have piled up enough to keep Foegele in the lineup currently, but he'll need to build off his goal Thursday. The winger has seven goals, two assists, 77 shots on net, 46 hits and a minus-5 rating over 45 appearances, putting him on pace for his worst campaign as an NHL player.

Warren Foegele
Los Angeles Kings

Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Warren Foegele
