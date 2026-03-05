Warren Foegele headshot

Warren Foegele News: Heading to Ottawa

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 5, 2026

Foegele and a conditional third-round pick were traded to the Senators from the Kings in exchange for a 2026 second-round pick and a conditional third-round pick, David Pagnotta of The Fourth Period reports Thursday.

Foegele's offense fell off hard in 2025-26, as he was limited to nine points in 47 contests. He'll get the opportunity for a fresh start as a potential middle-six option for the Senators. Foegele topped the 40-point mark in each of the previous two campaigns, so he could rediscover his offense in Ottawa if he adjusts to his new teammates quickly.

Warren Foegele
Ottawa Senators
