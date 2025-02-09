Warren Foegele News: Lends assist Saturday

Foegele notched an assist and four shots on goal in Saturday's 2-1 shootout loss to the Ducks.

Foegele went from one goal over a 13-game span between Jan. 4 and Feb. 1 to two goals and two assists over his last three outings. The 28-year-old helped out on an Adrian Kempe game-tying goal in Saturday's contest. For the season, Foegele has racked up 28 points, 126 shots on net, 48 hits, 30 blocked shots and a plus-19 rating through 53 appearances in a middle-six role.