Warren Foegele News: Lights lamp Thursday

Foegele scored a goal on two shots in Thursday's 3-0 win over the Capitals.

Foegele has two goals and two assists during his three-game point streak. The 28-year-old winger opened the scoring at 13:08 of the first period Thursday, and it held up as the game-winning goal, his sixth such tally of the campaign. Foegele has 19 goals, 37 points, 155 shots on net, 59 hits and a plus-27 rating through 64 outings overall, with 13 of those points coming over his last 15 games.