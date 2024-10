Foegele scored a goal on five shots in Tuesday's 6-1 loss to the Golden Knights.

Foegele's time with the Kings has gotten off to an atrocious start, but he's finally got his first goal with the team. The winger has added 19 shots on net, five hits, four blocked shots, two PIM and a plus-2 rating over seven contests. He's been limited to a middle-six role with minimal power-play time, so there's little upside to be had in his current situation.