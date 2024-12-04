Warren Foegele News: One of each in win

Foegele scored a goal on four shots, dished an assist, blocked two shots and went plus-2 in Wednesday's 3-2 win over the Stars.

Foegele's third-period tally was the game-winner, and he had previously set up Tanner Jeannot in the middle frame. This was Foegele's first goal since Nov. 9, and he had just two helpers over the nine contests in between tallies. He's up to seven goals, 13 points, 62 shots on net, 24 hits and a plus-9 rating over 26 appearances in a middle-six role.