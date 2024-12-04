Fantasy Hockey
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Warren Foegele headshot

Warren Foegele News: One of each in win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on December 4, 2024

Foegele scored a goal on four shots, dished an assist, blocked two shots and went plus-2 in Wednesday's 3-2 win over the Stars.

Foegele's third-period tally was the game-winner, and he had previously set up Tanner Jeannot in the middle frame. This was Foegele's first goal since Nov. 9, and he had just two helpers over the nine contests in between tallies. He's up to seven goals, 13 points, 62 shots on net, 24 hits and a plus-9 rating over 26 appearances in a middle-six role.

Warren Foegele
Los Angeles Kings
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey tools
Sign Up Now