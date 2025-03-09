Fantasy Hockey
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Warren Foegele headshot

Warren Foegele News: One of each Sunday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 9, 2025

Foegele scored a goal on two shots and added an assist in Sunday's 6-5 win over the Golden Knights.

Foegele stretched the Kings' lead to 4-2 in the second period and added his helper on Trevor Moore's goal in the third. With four goals and three assists over his last eight outings, Foegele has been pretty steady on offense. Two of his games in that span have been multi-point efforts. He's now at 18 goals, 35 points, 151 shots on net, 59 hits and a plus-23 rating across 62 contests this season in a middle-six role.

Warren Foegele
Los Angeles Kings
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey tools
Sign Up Now