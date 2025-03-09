Warren Foegele News: One of each Sunday

Foegele scored a goal on two shots and added an assist in Sunday's 6-5 win over the Golden Knights.

Foegele stretched the Kings' lead to 4-2 in the second period and added his helper on Trevor Moore's goal in the third. With four goals and three assists over his last eight outings, Foegele has been pretty steady on offense. Two of his games in that span have been multi-point efforts. He's now at 18 goals, 35 points, 151 shots on net, 59 hits and a plus-23 rating across 62 contests this season in a middle-six role.