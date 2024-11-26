Warren Foegele News: Plucks apple Monday

Foegele logged an assist, four shots on goal and two PIM in Monday's 7-2 loss to the Sharks.

Foegele has cooled off a bit, picking up just two helpers despite 14 shots on net over his last six outings. He was strong in early November, and his quality play has earned him steady middle-six minutes. Foegele is at six goals, five helpers, 52 shots on net, 19 hits and a plus-7 rating over 22 appearances this season.