Warren Foegele headshot

Warren Foegele News: Plucks apple Monday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on November 26, 2024

Foegele logged an assist, four shots on goal and two PIM in Monday's 7-2 loss to the Sharks.

Foegele has cooled off a bit, picking up just two helpers despite 14 shots on net over his last six outings. He was strong in early November, and his quality play has earned him steady middle-six minutes. Foegele is at six goals, five helpers, 52 shots on net, 19 hits and a plus-7 rating over 22 appearances this season.

