Warren Foegele News: Pots goal for new team

Foegele scored a goal on two shots in Saturday's 7-4 win over the Kraken.

Foegele started his Senators career on the fourth line, mostly because head coach Travis Green didn't want to mess with the chemistry of his other lines yet. The 29-year-old Foegele has middle-six upside, especially if the lines get shuffled later on. He has just 10 points (eight goals, two assists) with 80 shots on net, 50 hits and a minus-5 rating over 48 appearances this season, but he had topped 40 points in each of the previous two campaigns, so the change of scenery could help his offense.