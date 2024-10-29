Warren Foegele News: Produces assist in loss

Foegele notched an assist and two shots on goal in Tuesday's 4-2 loss to the Sharks.

Foegele set up an Alex Laferriere goal in the third period. The helper was Foegele's first of the season, and he's earned all four of his points over his last four games. Through 10 contests, the winger has added 26 shots on net, seven hits and a plus-4 rating while playing in a middle-six role. Foegele can do a little more on offense, but fantasy managers shouldn't expect a dramatic increase in scoring.