Warren Foegele News: Records assist in shootout loss

Foegele notched an assist, three shots on goal and three hits in Wednesday's 3-2 shootout loss to the Blues.

Foegele was held off the scoresheet in the first two games of March. The 28-year-old winger bounced back Wednesday, helping out on a Trevor Moore tally in the second period, giving Foegele five goals and four assists over his last 10 outings. For the season, he's produced 17 goals, 16 helpers, 149 shots, 57 hits and a plus-23 rating through 60 appearances. His numbers are strong enough overall to give him appeal in a variety of fantasy formats, though Foegele won't carry a virtual squad by himself.