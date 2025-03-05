Fantasy Hockey
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Warren Foegele headshot

Warren Foegele News: Records assist in shootout loss

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 5, 2025

Foegele notched an assist, three shots on goal and three hits in Wednesday's 3-2 shootout loss to the Blues.

Foegele was held off the scoresheet in the first two games of March. The 28-year-old winger bounced back Wednesday, helping out on a Trevor Moore tally in the second period, giving Foegele five goals and four assists over his last 10 outings. For the season, he's produced 17 goals, 16 helpers, 149 shots, 57 hits and a plus-23 rating through 60 appearances. His numbers are strong enough overall to give him appeal in a variety of fantasy formats, though Foegele won't carry a virtual squad by himself.

Warren Foegele
Los Angeles Kings
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey tools
Sign Up Now