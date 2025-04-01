Fantasy Hockey
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Warren Foegele headshot

Warren Foegele News: Records assist in win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 1, 2025

Foegele notched an assist and went plus-2 in Tuesday's 4-1 win over the Jets.

Foegele has three goals and three helpers over his last seven contests. He played well throughout March and looks to be keeping on the right track heading into April. The 29-year-old winger has enjoyed a career year with 43 points, 184 shots on net, 67 hits and a plus-32 rating across 74 appearances.

Warren Foegele
Los Angeles Kings
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey tools
Sign Up Now