Warren Foegele News: Records assist in win

Foegele notched an assist and went plus-2 in Tuesday's 4-1 win over the Jets.

Foegele has three goals and three helpers over his last seven contests. He played well throughout March and looks to be keeping on the right track heading into April. The 29-year-old winger has enjoyed a career year with 43 points, 184 shots on net, 67 hits and a plus-32 rating across 74 appearances.