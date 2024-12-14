Warren Foegele News: Registers multi-point effort

Foegele produced one goal on five shots and added one assist in a 5-1 victory versus the Rangers on Saturday.

Foegele gave the Kings a 2-0 lead at the 15:06 mark of the first period before setting up a goal by Quinton Byfield in the second frame. The 28-year-old Foegele has eight goals and 15 points over 30 outings in 2024-25. He is on pace to match the 41-point performance he had last campaign with Edmonton.