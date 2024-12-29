Warren Foegele News: Scores again Sunday

Foegele scored a goal on three shots in Sunday's 5-4 win over the Flyers.

Foegele is rolling with four goals and five assists over his last seven games. The 28-year-old winger is up to 11 goals, 22 points, 85 shots on net, 29 hits, 22 blocked shots and a plus-17 rating through 36 appearances. Foegele adds modest physicality and a decent two-way presence -- his only weakness in fantasy is his lack of power-play time, but he's been effective in a middle-six role at even strength.