Warren Foegele News: Scores in Friday's loss

Foegele scored a goal on a team-high six shots in Friday's 6-2 loss to the Stars.

Foegele ends February with five goals and three assists across eight appearances for the month. Compared to his two-point effort over 13 games in January, Foegele has really turned things around lately while becoming a key part of the Kings' offense. He's up to 17 goals, 32 points, 137 shots on net, 52 hits and a plus-23 rating across 57 outings this season while primarily filling a middle-six role.