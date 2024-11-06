Fantasy Hockey
Warren Foegele News: Scores in win over Minnesota

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on November 6, 2024

Foegele scored a goal and took two shots in Tuesday's 5-1 win over the Wild.

Foegele was the first Los Angeles player to beat Filip Gustavsson in this game thanks to a backhand shot with 5:30 left in the second period. Foegele has five goals on the season, but overall, it's been a subpar campaign for the 28-year-old, as he's failed to crack the scoresheet in nine of his 14 contests to date. That said, considering he's cleared the 30-point mark just once in his eight-year career, fantasy managers shouldn't expect a lot of production out of him, especially now that he's playing as a bottom-six forward.

