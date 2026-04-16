Warren Foegele headshot

Warren Foegele News: Scores on power play

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 16, 2026

Foegele scored a power-play goal on two shots in Wednesday's 3-1 win over the Maple Leafs.

Foegele ended an 11-game goal drought with his second-period tally, which was the game-winner. He had just one assist during the slump. He ends the regular season with 13 goals, 17 points, 105 shots on net, 74 hits and an even plus-minus rating over 68 outings between the Senators and the Kings. Foegele will likely play on the fourth line during the postseason.

Warren Foegele
Ottawa Senators
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