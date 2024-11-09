Warren Foegele News: Stays hot with two points

Foegele scored a goal and added an assist in Saturday's 5-2 win over the Blue Jackets.

Foegele earned his second multi-point effort of the year. He's posted two goals and two assists over his last three outings as the Kings appear to have something with him on the third line alongside Quinton Byfield and Alex Laferriere. Overall, Foegele has produced six goals, three helpers, 38 shots on net, 13 hits and a plus-8 rating through 16 contests.