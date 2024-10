Foegele scored a pair of goals on four shots in Thursday's 3-2 win over the Sharks.

Foegele was empty through six games, but he's now scored three times over the last two contests. The winger is holding down a third-line role. He's at three goals, 23 shots on net and a plus-3 rating over eight outings, though that's come with little power-play time so far, which limits his chances of being a consistent scorer.