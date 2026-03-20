Warren Foegele headshot

Warren Foegele News: Tallies tying goal

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 20, 2026

Foegele scored a goal and added two hits in Thursday's 3-2 win over the Islanders.

Foegele has three points over his last three games while filling a fourth-line role. He's been a good fit for the Senators so far with four points in seven contests since he was traded from the Kings. The winger is up to 10 goals, 13 points, 86 shots on net, 57 hits and a minus-3 rating over 54 appearances this season.

Warren Foegele
Ottawa Senators
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