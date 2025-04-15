Fantasy Hockey
Warren Foegele headshot

Warren Foegele News: Tickles twine again

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 15, 2025

Foegele scored a goal on two shots and went plus-2 in Tuesday's 6-5 win over the Kraken.

Foegele has three points over his last two contests after he shook off a five-game skid. The winger is up to 24 goals, 46 points, 197 shots on net, 74 hits and a plus-36 rating through 81 appearances this season. If he suits up Thursday versus the Flames, he'll have skated in all 82 games for the third time in four years.

