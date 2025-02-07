Warren Foegele News: Tickles twine in win

Foegele scored a goal on three shots in Friday's 5-4 shootout win over the Stars.

Foegele opened the scoring just 11 seconds into the contest, setting the tone for a high-scoring battle. The winger has three points over his last two outings after going eight games without a point. The 28-year-old is up to 14 goals, 27 points, 122 shots on net, 48 hits and a plus-18 rating over 52 appearances in a middle-six role.