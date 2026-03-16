Warren Foegele News: Two-point effort Sunday
Foegele scored a goal and added an assist in Sunday's 7-4 win over the Sharks.
Both points came in the second period as the Senators took control of the game. Foegele has two goals and three points in five games since joining the Senators at the trade deadline despite his bottom-six role, while adding seven shots on net, six hits, two PIM and a plus-3 rating.
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