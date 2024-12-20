Warren Foegele News: Two points including GWG

Foegele scored the game-winning goal and added an assist in Thursday's 7-3 victory over the Flyers.

It's the second multi-point performance in three games for Foegele, while the GWG is already his fourth of the season, tying his career high. The 28-year-old winger topped 20 goals and 40 points for the first time last season, and he's well on his way to matching that production in 2024-25.