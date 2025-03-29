Fantasy Hockey
Will Borgen headshot

Will Borgen News: Generates assist Saturday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 29, 2025

Borgen logged an assist in Saturday's 6-1 win over the Sharks.

Borgen has four points over his last eight outings, serving as a steady defenseman in a bottom-four role. The 28-year-old is up to 14 points, 69 shots on net, 118 hits, 107 blocked shots, 38 PIM and a minus-7 rating over 76 games between the Rangers and the Kraken this season. He's earned 12 of those points across 43 appearances since he was traded to the Rangers, but his offense is still a little too low to be trusted in standard fantasy formats.

