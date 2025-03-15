Will Borgen News: Generates helper

Borgen provided an assist in Saturday's 4-0 win over the Blue Jackets.

Borgen has earned three points over eight contests in March. The 28-year-old helped out on Artemi Panarin's second-period tally in this game. Borgen continues to offer physical play and shutdown defense in a top-four role for the Rangers. He's at 11 points, 63 shots on net, 101 blocked shots, 108 hits, 36 PIM and a minus-7 rating over 69 appearances between the Rangers and the Kraken this season.