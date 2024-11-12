Will Borgen News: Nets first goal of season

Borgen scored a goal on two shots, added two hits and blocked two shots in Tuesday's 5-2 win over the Blue Jackets.

The goal was Borgen's first point since he had an assist versus the Blues on Opening Night. The 27-year-old has been a regular on the Kraken's third pairing, but his role is more of a shutdown blueliner rather than a big scorer. Borgen has two points, 15 shots on net, 27 hits, 15 blocked shots and a minus-6 rating over 16 appearances.