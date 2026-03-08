Will Borgen News: Pots goal in Saturday's loss

Borgen scored a goal on two shots, added three hits and blocked two shots in Saturday's 6-3 loss to the Devils.

Borgen has three points, 13 hits and a plus-5 rating over three contests in March. For the season, the veteran defenseman is at five goals, 10 points, 56 shots on net, 87 hits, 77 blocked shots, 28 PIM and a plus-2 rating in 55 outings. Borgen doesn't offer much scoring upside, but he is seeing steady top-four minutes.