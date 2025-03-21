Will Borgen News: Pots goal in Thursday's loss

Borgen scored a goal on two shots in Thursday's 4-3 loss to the Maple Leafs.

Borgen has four points, 19 PIM, 19 blocked shots and a plus-6 rating over 11 appearances in March. The offense isn't much to talk about, but the 28-year-old blueliner has chipped in decent category coverage that could make him an option in deep fantasy formats. For the season, he's at five goals, 12 points, 67 shots on net, 112 hits, 104 blocked shots and a minus-7 rating over 72 appearances between the Rangers and the Kraken.