Will Borgen News: Registers helper in loss

Borgen notched an assist in Sunday's 5-4 loss to the Avalanche.

The $20.5 million man -- thanks to the five-year extension he signed Saturday -- got on the scoresheet in his first game since putting pen to paper. Borgen has a helper in each of the last two contests. While the offense is a nice bonus, it's his defensive stability that gave the Rangers confidence to keep him around for the long run. Borgen is at six points, 44 shots on net, 78 hits, 67 blocked shots and a minus-14 rating through 51 appearances this season, but he's only minus-1 while earning four points over 18 outings with the Rangers after a poor start to the year with the Kraken.