Will Borgen News: Scores shortie Monday

Borgen scored a shorthanded goal, blocked two shots and went plus-2 in Monday's 4-0 win over the Islanders.

Borgen ended an 11-game goal drought with his tally late in the first period. The 28-year-old isn't known for his offense, but four points over his last 13 games makes for decent production from a shutdown defenseman. Overall, he's at nine points, 59 shots on net, 103 hits, 91 blocked shots, 17 PIM and a minus-10 rating over 63 appearances between the Rangers and the Kraken this season.