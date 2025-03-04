Fantasy Hockey
Will Borgen News: Scores shortie Monday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 4, 2025

Borgen scored a shorthanded goal, blocked two shots and went plus-2 in Monday's 4-0 win over the Islanders.

Borgen ended an 11-game goal drought with his tally late in the first period. The 28-year-old isn't known for his offense, but four points over his last 13 games makes for decent production from a shutdown defenseman. Overall, he's at nine points, 59 shots on net, 103 hits, 91 blocked shots, 17 PIM and a minus-10 rating over 63 appearances between the Rangers and the Kraken this season.

