Will Borgen News: Sticking in lineup without scoring

Borgen was held off the scoresheet for the 17th straight game in Tuesday's 3-0 loss to the Senators.

The Kraken don't have a strong offense, and that makes it tough for a defense-first player like Borgen to chip in points. The 27-year-old has just two points over 33 outings this season. He's added a physical element with 48 hits, 37 blocked shots and nine PIM. Borgen seems to be pretty safe in the lineup -- Josh Mahura has typically only played when there's an injury concern.