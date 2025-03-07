Fantasy Hockey
Will Cuylle Injury: Not practicing Friday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 7, 2025

Cuylle (illness) skated prior to practice Friday, Peter Baugh of The Athletic reports.

Cuylle missed practice Thursday and did not practice with the team Friday, though he did manage to skate before the rest of team began their morning skate. Cuylle has 17 goals, 16 helpers and 226 hits across 62 appearances with the Rangers this season. He should be considered day-to-day ahead of Saturday's tilt in Ottawa.

