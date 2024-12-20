Fantasy Hockey
Will Cuylle headshot

Will Cuylle News: Collects assist in win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on December 20, 2024

Cuylle registered an assist and three shots on goal in Friday's 3-1 win over the Stars.

Cuylle has remained somewhat steady on offense with four points over his last seven contests. The 22-year-old winger set up Chris Kreider's empty-net goal after missing the open cage on his own attempt. Cuylle is at 24 points, 60 shots on net, 123 hits and a plus-12 rating through 32 appearances. He remains a bright spot in the Rangers' lineup, and his strong play has earned him a place on the second line amid the team's recent shuffling in an effort to break out of a deep funk.

