Will Cuylle News: Credited with fluky game-winner

Cuylle scored the game-winning goal and added a shorthanded assist in Monday's 4-0 win over the Islanders.

'Scored' might be too strong a word for Cuylle's contribution to the GWG -- Zac Jones took a shot from the point that deflected off Kyle Palmieri's skate, and in flinching away from the puck as it fluttered through the air, Cuylle inadvertently re-directed it into the net off his helmet. Puck luck has been on Cuylle's side of late -- he's collected four goals and six points over the last seven games as he builds on a career-best campaign.