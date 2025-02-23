Will Cuylle News: Delivers power-play marker in win

Cuylle scored a power-play goal and logged two PIM, two shots on goal, three hits and a plus-1 rating in Sunday's 5-3 win over Pittsburgh.

Cuylle fired a wrist shot past Joel Blomqvist to tie the score at 1-1 late in the opening frame. Cuylle has followed up a five-game dry spell with two goals and an assist in his last three outings. The Ontario native is up to 15 goals, 30 points, 30 PIM, 104 shots on net and a plus-5 rating through 57 appearances this season. Cuylle's blend of physicality and depth production offers decent value in most fantasy formats.