Will Cuylle News: Hands out helper Friday

Cuylle posted an assist, five hits and a minus-2 rating in Friday's 5-4 overtime loss to the Ducks.

Cuylle bounced back from a three-game point drought with his helper on J.T. Miller's first-period tally. The 23-year-old Cuylle has remained in a middle-six role and continues to rack up hits in large quantities. The forward has 18 goals, 21 helpers, 133 shots on net, 275 hits and a plus-8 rating across 73 appearances this season.