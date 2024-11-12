Will Cuylle News: Massive breakout in progress

Cuylle had a goal and an assist in a 6-3 loss to the Jets on Tuesday.

Cuylle cleaned up a rebound in the first to knot the game 1-1. The 22-year-old forward already has 11 points, including five goals, and 28 shots in 14 games, and he's just 10 points from equaling his career mark of 21 points set in 81 games last year. Cuylle's 17.9 shooting percentage is unsustainable, but he could still find his way to 45-50 points in a massive breakout this season