Will Cuylle News: Nets first career hat trick
Cuylle scored three goals on six shots, added nine PIM and doled out four hits in Sunday's 8-1 win over the Capitals.
Cuylle had two of the Rangers' five goals in the second period and scored one more in the final minute of the game to earn his first hat trick. With the effort, he also secured his second straight 20-goal campaign. He's scored four times over his last three contests, offering quality offense from a middle-six role while also being an elite source of toughness. He's at 37 points, 153 shots on net, 278 hits, 59 PIM, 64 blocked shots and a minus-11 rating over 78 appearances this season.
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