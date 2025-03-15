Will Cuylle News: Pockets assist Saturday

Cuylle posted an assist, three shots on goal and two hits in Saturday's 4-0 win over the Blue Jackets.

Cuylle hasn't scored in six games, but he has three helpers, 13 shots on net and 20 hits in that span. The 23-year-old power winger continues to make a physical impact while also offering decent supporting scoring in a top-six role. He's at 36 points, 126 shots, 244 hits, 40 blocked shots, 32 PIM and a plus-10 rating over 67 appearances this season, with nine of those points coming over the last 13 contests.