Will Cuylle News: Points in four consecutive

Cuylle recorded a power-play assist, one shot on net and three hits in Saturday's 4-3 win over the Canadiens.

Cuylle was involved in a frantic final minute as the Rangers attempted to take advantage of a late Montreal penalty. He picked up a loose puck in the slot, drawing the attention of goalie Sam Montembeault, before setting up Kaapo Kakko at the side of the net for the game-winning goal with 24 seconds remaining. That saved New York, which had blown a two-goal lead in the third period. Cuylle, who has points in four straight contests, is on a point-per-game pace over the last 12 (six goals, six assists).