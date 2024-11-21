Will Cuylle News: Scores again in loss
Cuylle scored a goal and added three hits in Thursday's 3-2 loss to the Flames.
Cuylle has four goals and three assists over his last seven contests. He's on a three-game point streak, and he's looked good in a third-line role even with his regular center, Filip Chytil, sidelined by an upper-body injury. Cuylle's up to seven goals, 15 points, a plus-13 rating, 32 shots on net and 75 hits across 18 appearances this season. He should be rostered in most fantasy formats, especially those that reward hits.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey toolsSign Up Now