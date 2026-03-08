Will Cuylle News: Scores again in loss
Cuylle scored a goal on two shots, added two PIM and doled out three hits in Saturday's 6-3 loss to the Devils.
Cuylle has three goals and an assist during a three-game point streak to start March. The 24-year-old winger is up to 16 goals, 32 points, 122 shots on net, 216 hits, 60 blocked shots, 41 PIM and a minus-12 rating over 62 appearances. Cuylle should be a lock for top-six minutes the rest of the way, and while the Rangers' offense isn't great, the Ontario native's physical play boosts his fantasy value.
